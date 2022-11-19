Feature Friday - November 18, 2022

204.38 - 'beta' branch
-
Added a new mouse cursor and an option to disable it or choose an alternate color scheme (Options > Overlay UI > Mouse cursor).
-
Added more status effect possibilities to dilute warm static.
-
Made all the Chavvah entities water ritualable. More changes to the Chavvah faction are in progress.
-
We made some balance changes to the Hamsa component of [redacted].
- The action cost reduction for melee weapons was reduced from 25% to 15%.
- Figurines now award reputation with the factions of the creatures they depict.
- Cybernetic implants now reduce the toughness of the [redacted] by an amount equal to their license cost.
- Teleport-granting items now give Teleport 6 instead of Teleport 1.
-
Added [redacted].
-
Added "If, Then, Else" post-quest dialogue for Tammuz.
-
Raised scorpiock's level and lowered their AV.
-
When using the modern UI you can now zoom out past your default setting, going to "Fit" mode, then "Fullscreen".
-
Added a "Wait Menu" keybind to the legacy key mapping.
-
Removed the outdated "Display a background image when letterboxing" option.
-
Improved performance when moving through liquids, particular during autoexplore.
-
Particle simulation now has a fixed timestep.
-
Fixed a bug that caused imaginary objects to be flammable.
-
Fixed a bug that caused imaginary objects to vaporize if they reached vapor point.
-
Fixed a bug that caused particles to stack up in look and targeting views.
-
Fixed a bug with item naming popups in the console UI.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the play area to dissapear behind item interaction popups.
-
Fixed some auto collection bugs for liquids.
-
Fixed ability bar buttons not greying out properly.
-
Fixed "Wait 1 Turn" option not working properly in the wait menu.
-
Fixed a bug where prerelease inventory UI screens were appearing below the play area.
-
Fixed a bug where autoget would pick up fancy furniture.
-
Fixed a bug that caused village merchants to fail to spawn.
-
Fixed a bug where each village history entry in your journal contained histories from every village.
-
Fixed a bug with arrow keys improperly paging through modern UI controls.
-
Fixed the sizing of popup message windows with long scrollbars.
-
Fixed a bug where "Take all" would fail to pick up everything if you had previously dropped any of the items.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some shale walls to become invisible.
-
Fixed a bug that caused zones to stay in memory for too long.
-
[modding] All XML files are now parsed based on their root element and can thus be reorganized within subdirectories and renamed to anything.
-
[modding] Skill entries can now set the Hidden flag to remove them from the Skills menu until they has been acquired via other means.
