Feature Friday - November 18, 2022

204.38 - 'beta' branch

Added a new mouse cursor and an option to disable it or choose an alternate color scheme (Options > Overlay UI > Mouse cursor).

Added more status effect possibilities to dilute warm static.

Made all the Chavvah entities water ritualable. More changes to the Chavvah faction are in progress.

We made some balance changes to the Hamsa component of [redacted]. The action cost reduction for melee weapons was reduced from 25% to 15%.

Figurines now award reputation with the factions of the creatures they depict.

Cybernetic implants now reduce the toughness of the [redacted] by an amount equal to their license cost.

Teleport-granting items now give Teleport 6 instead of Teleport 1.

Added [redacted].

Added "If, Then, Else" post-quest dialogue for Tammuz.

Raised scorpiock's level and lowered their AV.

When using the modern UI you can now zoom out past your default setting, going to "Fit" mode, then "Fullscreen".

Added a "Wait Menu" keybind to the legacy key mapping.

Removed the outdated "Display a background image when letterboxing" option.

Improved performance when moving through liquids, particular during autoexplore.

Particle simulation now has a fixed timestep.

Fixed a bug that caused imaginary objects to be flammable.

Fixed a bug that caused imaginary objects to vaporize if they reached vapor point.

Fixed a bug that caused particles to stack up in look and targeting views.

Fixed a bug with item naming popups in the console UI.

Fixed a bug that caused the play area to dissapear behind item interaction popups.

Fixed some auto collection bugs for liquids.

Fixed ability bar buttons not greying out properly.

Fixed "Wait 1 Turn" option not working properly in the wait menu.

Fixed a bug where prerelease inventory UI screens were appearing below the play area.

Fixed a bug where autoget would pick up fancy furniture.

Fixed a bug that caused village merchants to fail to spawn.

Fixed a bug where each village history entry in your journal contained histories from every village.

Fixed a bug with arrow keys improperly paging through modern UI controls.

Fixed the sizing of popup message windows with long scrollbars.

Fixed a bug where "Take all" would fail to pick up everything if you had previously dropped any of the items.

Fixed a bug that caused some shale walls to become invisible.

Fixed a bug that caused zones to stay in memory for too long.

[modding] All XML files are now parsed based on their root element and can thus be reorganized within subdirectories and renamed to anything.