Patch 9.4.5 [ Small Update ]

Feature Highlights
Added new arrest animations that were captured using our mocap equipment. Based on whether the suspect has shot an officer or not the swat will approach to arrest differently.
Using suppressors will now allow for a more stealthier approach as suspects will be less likely to detect those shots. However they will be able to detect nearby shots, making them aware of the Swat's presence.
We have added the clacker to the game for you to be able to detonate C2 charge at your will without a depending on a timer.
We have replaced the previous kick animations with newer mocap animation and improved on the kick mechanics.
We have added weapon shoulder strap in game to add more believability and immersion visually.
We have finally replaced our placeholder defender/suspect models with these newer in-house character models.
Update Logs
ADDED
- New Defender model [ 1st Iteration ]
- New Default Suspect model [ 1st Iteration ]
- New Clacker to detonate C2 charge
- New Suspect type : Radio User ( Will alert all suspects in operation building if not dealt with quick in hardcore difficulty )
- Suspect reaction to bullet impacts nearby
- New Arrest animation for offended suspect ( suspect shot an officer and surrendered )
- Arrest animation for non-offended suspect
- New weapon shoulder strap
- Separate suspect reaction to weapons using suppressor
FIXED
- Cancelling server browser still turns it on when queueing in other modes
- Arrest animation delay causing desync
- Suspect moving during surrender animation
- Suicide vest adds a missing weapon to secure even after arresting ( you will need to arrest them to secure it )
- Suspect shoots on sight unfairly
- Suspect bomb vest damaging player through walls/floors
- Suspect AI warping to cover positions on sight
- Suspect AI unable to see through Residential House windows
- Suspect Ai flashlight casting light through doors
- Turning right when prone and idle causes a weird front movement
- Attempted to fix the new spawn glitch
CHANGED
- Balancing Oppressor : slightly reduced bullet spray
- Balancing Bizon: slightly increased base damage (22 to 26)
- Readjusted Suspect AI vision distance when lights are out
- Readjusted Suspect retarget speed
- Increased Door kicking process duration
- Reduced Number of kicks required to break open doors based on material
IMPROVED
- Added more Depth of field to default view when using NVG( Night Vision Goggles )
- Suspect retarget speed to be based on difficulty
- Door kicking animation
- Door kicking mechanics : kicking door on breakpoint will now open the door along with breaking it
- Optimized Suspect AI scripts further
- Optimized Audio occlusion scripts further
