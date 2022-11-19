Patch 9.4.5 [ Small Update ]

Added new arrest animations that were captured using our mocap equipment. Based on whether the suspect has shot an officer or not the swat will approach to arrest differently.



Using suppressors will now allow for a more stealthier approach as suspects will be less likely to detect those shots. However they will be able to detect nearby shots, making them aware of the Swat's presence.



We have added the clacker to the game for you to be able to detonate C2 charge at your will without a depending on a timer.



We have replaced the previous kick animations with newer mocap animation and improved on the kick mechanics.



We have added weapon shoulder strap in game to add more believability and immersion visually.



We have finally replaced our placeholder defender/suspect models with these newer in-house character models.