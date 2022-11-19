Infinimine Ver.51

-Tiger Claw relic max XP is now 50 like the other class passive boosts

-Auto Trash Rarity should now save/load when you change it

-Smart Sell after auto trash should also save/load

-Slight Change to Gear Condition, you may now acquire more than 175%, the higher it is the longer the gear will good until it starts to degrade

-Some Talents can now Tier up, There is a massive cost increase associated with this

-Possible fix for Tier changing to farm while in progress tier when lowest member tiers up

-Members in farm tier will now benefit from those in current progress tier, but they wont benefit from BK bonus progress

-Added a new Talent - Vendor Star Increase - Increases the min stars on vendor items

-Fixed Geomancer Ult that increased damage the longer they were attacking a block and made the damage bonus occur over 1 second instead of 4

-Added UI Setting to disable notification's for those that dislike them filling the side of the screen

-Fixed player movement stopping while chatting when in AFK mode in previous .1 build