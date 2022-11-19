-Tiger Claw relic max XP is now 50 like the other class passive boosts
-Auto Trash Rarity should now save/load when you change it
-Smart Sell after auto trash should also save/load
-Slight Change to Gear Condition, you may now acquire more than 175%, the higher it is the longer the gear will good until it starts to degrade
-Some Talents can now Tier up, There is a massive cost increase associated with this
-Possible fix for Tier changing to farm while in progress tier when lowest member tiers up
-Members in farm tier will now benefit from those in current progress tier, but they wont benefit from BK bonus progress
-Added a new Talent - Vendor Star Increase - Increases the min stars on vendor items
-Fixed Geomancer Ult that increased damage the longer they were attacking a block and made the damage bonus occur over 1 second instead of 4
-Added UI Setting to disable notification's for those that dislike them filling the side of the screen
-Fixed player movement stopping while chatting when in AFK mode in previous .1 build
Infinimine update for 19 November 2022
Infinimine Ver.51
-Tiger Claw relic max XP is now 50 like the other class passive boosts
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update