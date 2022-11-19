 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 19 November 2022

Infinimine Ver.51

Share · View all patches · Build 9973536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Tiger Claw relic max XP is now 50 like the other class passive boosts
-Auto Trash Rarity should now save/load when you change it
-Smart Sell after auto trash should also save/load
-Slight Change to Gear Condition, you may now acquire more than 175%, the higher it is the longer the gear will good until it starts to degrade
-Some Talents can now Tier up, There is a massive cost increase associated with this
-Possible fix for Tier changing to farm while in progress tier when lowest member tiers up
-Members in farm tier will now benefit from those in current progress tier, but they wont benefit from BK bonus progress
-Added a new Talent - Vendor Star Increase - Increases the min stars on vendor items
-Fixed Geomancer Ult that increased damage the longer they were attacking a block and made the damage bonus occur over 1 second instead of 4
-Added UI Setting to disable notification's for those that dislike them filling the side of the screen
-Fixed player movement stopping while chatting when in AFK mode in previous .1 build

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link