MX vs ATV Legends Patch 1.14

Highlights
• Gear Sets are now split into individual Jerseys and Pants. Each piece can be mixed and matched and colored independently.
• Added three fully colorizable sets of O'neal jerseys, pants, and gloves.
• Added three sets of Thor jerseys and pants.
• Improved synchronization of race timers when racing online to resolve difference in finish time in Race Results.
• Added number plate color customization to DLC OEM vehicles and all additional graphic kits.
• Changed the penalty for failing to take the Joker Lane to a time-based penalty. Added more messaging about the Joker Lane to the UI.
• Added engine class filtering to vehicle selection menus.
• Added a tutorial zone next to the garage in the Compound to replay tutorial events.
Detailed changelog
• UI: Added icon to parts and gear with Colorization enabled
• UI: Added option to filter vehicles by class in all vehicle selection menus
• UI: Improved sorting of vehicles, parts, and gear (added alphanumeric sort)
• UI: Resolved bugs resulting from controller disconnects
• UI: Fixed issues swapping series in some situations in the Career menu
• UI: Resolved issue which could cause the Lap Tracker HUD to malfunction during Time Trial
• UI: Updated Stunt HUD to be more compact by displaying only the current stunt at the start of the stunt chain
• UI: Updated part and gear thumbnails in customization menus
• Physics: Tweaked Sand and Mud surfaces, making it easier to turn and lean
• Physics: Slightly increased power of Clutch boost on tuning parts to compensate for previous power reduction
• Online: Improved synchronization of Race Timer when online; now sever authoritative
• Online: Improved time synchronization to correct issues displaying Race Finish time in Finish Flourish and in Race Results
• Online: Display the Race End timer for all players when a player finishes the race online
• Online: Removed dysfunctional HUD elements when spectating online
• Online: Fixed issue where playlist server loads into the Compound
• Online: Fixed issue with vehicle placement in start gates during online custom events
• Career: Added a tutorial zone next to the garage in the Compound to replay tutorial events
• Career: Updated vehicle class restrictions on 250 MX events in Career to support more bikes
• Career: Fixed issues where the wrong series name would be displayed when swapping series in the Career menu
• Career: Added Vehicle selection to Career event selection
• Customization: Added three sets of O'neal jerseys, pants, and gloves; all with full color customization
• Customization: Preserve Skin Tone selection when swapping Body Type
• Customization: Split Gear Set into Jersey and Pants; ownership of individual parts is conferred from owned combined uniforms; prices split to retain value; colors preserved
• Customization: Added number plate color customization to DLC vehicles and all additional graphic kits
• Audio: Corrected issues causing terrain driving sounds to become incorrect or distorted in some areas
• DLC: Fixed bug causing off-track warning and reset when on track in Komorebi Jinja, JPN
• DLC: Changed the penalty for failing to take the Joker Lane to a time-based penalty
• DLC: Improved Joker Lane communication at finish; display position for players who took the Joker Lane; hide position for players who failed to take the Joker Lane
• DLC: Added HUD notice to take the Joker Lane when starting the final lap
• DLC: Added HUD failure notice when the Joker Lane was can no longer be completed on the final lap
Changed files in this update