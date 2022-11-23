MX vs ATV Legends Patch 1.14

Highlights

• Gear Sets are now split into individual Jerseys and Pants. Each piece can be mixed and matched and colored independently.

• Added three fully colorizable sets of O'neal jerseys, pants, and gloves.

• Added three sets of Thor jerseys and pants.

• Improved synchronization of race timers when racing online to resolve difference in finish time in Race Results.

• Added number plate color customization to DLC OEM vehicles and all additional graphic kits.

• Changed the penalty for failing to take the Joker Lane to a time-based penalty. Added more messaging about the Joker Lane to the UI.

• Added engine class filtering to vehicle selection menus.

• Added a tutorial zone next to the garage in the Compound to replay tutorial events.

Detailed changelog

• UI: Added icon to parts and gear with Colorization enabled

• UI: Added option to filter vehicles by class in all vehicle selection menus

• UI: Improved sorting of vehicles, parts, and gear (added alphanumeric sort)

• UI: Resolved bugs resulting from controller disconnects

• UI: Fixed issues swapping series in some situations in the Career menu

• UI: Resolved issue which could cause the Lap Tracker HUD to malfunction during Time Trial

• UI: Updated Stunt HUD to be more compact by displaying only the current stunt at the start of the stunt chain

• UI: Updated part and gear thumbnails in customization menus

• Physics: Tweaked Sand and Mud surfaces, making it easier to turn and lean

• Physics: Slightly increased power of Clutch boost on tuning parts to compensate for previous power reduction

• Online: Improved synchronization of Race Timer when online; now sever authoritative

• Online: Improved time synchronization to correct issues displaying Race Finish time in Finish Flourish and in Race Results

• Online: Display the Race End timer for all players when a player finishes the race online

• Online: Removed dysfunctional HUD elements when spectating online

• Online: Fixed issue where playlist server loads into the Compound

• Online: Fixed issue with vehicle placement in start gates during online custom events

• Career: Added a tutorial zone next to the garage in the Compound to replay tutorial events

• Career: Updated vehicle class restrictions on 250 MX events in Career to support more bikes

• Career: Fixed issues where the wrong series name would be displayed when swapping series in the Career menu

• Career: Added Vehicle selection to Career event selection

• Customization: Added three sets of O'neal jerseys, pants, and gloves; all with full color customization

• Customization: Preserve Skin Tone selection when swapping Body Type

• Customization: Split Gear Set into Jersey and Pants; ownership of individual parts is conferred from owned combined uniforms; prices split to retain value; colors preserved

• Customization: Added number plate color customization to DLC vehicles and all additional graphic kits

• Audio: Corrected issues causing terrain driving sounds to become incorrect or distorted in some areas

• DLC: Fixed bug causing off-track warning and reset when on track in Komorebi Jinja, JPN

• DLC: Changed the penalty for failing to take the Joker Lane to a time-based penalty

• DLC: Improved Joker Lane communication at finish; display position for players who took the Joker Lane; hide position for players who failed to take the Joker Lane

• DLC: Added HUD notice to take the Joker Lane when starting the final lap

• DLC: Added HUD failure notice when the Joker Lane was can no longer be completed on the final lap