Share · View all patches · Build 9973280 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 05:09:16 UTC by Wendy

ONE STEP CLOSER TO TOMORROW!

Enjoy the new FIRE GEM variant of the Earth® Eco LI 1.6™ and a lot of new things!

Also a new barrel with flashlight arrived for those darks zones!

Don't forget to share with us your feedback and open a #ticket on Discord if you found issues.

Marker variants are only available on Tint 'n Ink: Premium.

Thank you so much for playing,

Golden Dog Interactive, Inc.