Primal Survivors update for 19 November 2022

Bug Fixes & Updates patch 1.3

Build 9973044

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--- BUG FIX ---

♦ Wasp King achievement fixed

--- UPDATES ---

♦ "One More Try" achievement was nerfed to 10 deaths instead of 100.

Thank you so much for your feedback!

We will continue to improve the game!

