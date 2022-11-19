Bug Fixes & Updates patch 1.3

--- BUG FIX ---
♦ Wasp King achievement fixed
--- UPDATES ---
♦ "One More Try" achievement was nerfed to 10 deaths instead of 100.
Thank you so much for your feedback!
We will continue to improve the game!
Changed files in this update