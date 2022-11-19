Bug Fixes & Updates patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9973044 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 03:32:10 UTC by Wendy

--- BUG FIX ---

♦ Wasp King achievement fixed

--- UPDATES ---

♦ "One More Try" achievement was nerfed to 10 deaths instead of 100.

Thank you so much for your feedback!

We will continue to improve the game!