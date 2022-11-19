 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VAIL update for 19 November 2022

Asian Servers

Share · View all patches · Build 9972905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the release of VAIL VR Early Access, we are surprised and excited by the response of players in Asia. Due to this amazing response, we have worked extremely hard to deploy 2 servers in this region, located in Singapore and Tokyo.

Changed files in this update

VAIL Content Depot 801551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link