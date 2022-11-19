 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neighbor Fight Playtest update for 19 November 2022

1 vs AI - Playtest v0.6.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9972853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
Although the AI is not very smart yet, I have spent much time on it already. So I want some feedback about the current difficulty. Is it a good practice exercise?
Join the Discord if you haven't: https://discord.gg/hUbzJCDXD2

Changed files in this update

Depot 2014091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link