A small update today to fix an issue that prevented some people from completing level 1-17.
Different computers were experiencing different delays before they could walk after pounding. I've shortened the maximum possible delay and also slightly tweaked level 1-17, which means that anyone on any machine should be able to complete the level now.
Platfuzzles update for 19 November 2022
Pound fix 1-17
