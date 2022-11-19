 Skip to content

Platfuzzles update for 19 November 2022

Pound fix 1-17

Pound fix 1-17

Share · View all patches · Build 9972623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update today to fix an issue that prevented some people from completing level 1-17.
Different computers were experiencing different delays before they could walk after pounding. I've shortened the maximum possible delay and also slightly tweaked level 1-17, which means that anyone on any machine should be able to complete the level now.

