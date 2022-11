Share · View all patches · Build 9972617 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Embarrassingly, last night's patch caused a tiny bug - entering the card collection screen would switch your client to save slot #2. This should be fixed in the tiny update we just pushed live.

Apologies! We'll make up for it by pushing some extremely excellent updates soon.

Thank you for your continued patience,

-Dan V of Holy Wow