Age of Fear 4: The Iron Killer update for 19 November 2022

LIGHT SOURCES AND BLACK FRIDAY SALES!!

Build 9972578

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Recently we have been focused on improving stealth mechanics and also adding better support for items in our series.

First of all, some of you have played games with items enabled on all units and you might have noticed additional attributes like Armour Proficiency, Mage Master, etc. added to those units. That should help with better immersion and make your allies more interesting to equip.

Secondly, we have introduced the Light Sources trait on some units and static objects. Night battles have now a few fire stands placed which makes sneaking around much more difficult.

Thirdly, the Forest faction has a new unit - Dryad Blade Dancer which is a low health melee unit, but with powerful attacks and Projectiles Reflection. The skill is still a bit experimental, but it adds another decision layer - will you take a risk of an arrow being reflected onto your archers?

As usual - all feedback and bug reports are welcome!
Enjoy your weekend and Black Friday sales!

Take care,
Les & AOF Team

