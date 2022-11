Share · View all patches · Build 9972572 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 01:19:15 UTC by Wendy

--- BUG FIX ---

♦ Unlocking achievements of buying upgrades fixed

--- UPDATES ---

♦ Reduced Thorn colision

♦ View Deck in the Game Over

♦ Self-equip upgrades

♦ New Game over interface and functions

♦ Increase Twister hitbox

♦ Improve the XP curve in the last few minutes

♦ Bones gains balanced

♦ Increase the Mammoth Boss HP and Speed

Thank you so much for your feedback!

We will continue to improve the game!