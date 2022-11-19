 Skip to content

Corruption of Champions II update for 19 November 2022

New Patch: Companions & Quests

Build 9972550

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch brings a bewitching sorceress to roost in the Wayfort and beyond, and gives you a chance to get more intimate with Arona and her she-orc sisters.

0.5.23 Patch Notes:

  • Viv can be recruited, with a bunch of new scenes!
  • Arona has several new romantically-oriented scenes.
  • Infrith also has a new scene for milking her deep into her pregnancy. Hretha can join in too if similarly gravid.
  • After doing GweyrQuest 3 and Calise’s first quest, Sanders will give you a breadcrumb leading to the Glacial Rift and onto the trail of the Valkyries.
  • Nina has a quest!
  • Zo has new preg busts.
  • Seeing any of the Berwyn/Matiha CG variants will now unlock all of them in the gallery.
  • New Busts: Jotun Giant-Father and his Cheerleaders. Annika the Valkyrie. Ice Trolls.
  • New CG: Annika’s introduction.

