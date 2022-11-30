HELLSEED IS OUT!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi to all,

We are proud to announce we have finally released our first game HELLSEED.

The game is developed using our engine S2ENGINE HD (available on Steam).

It is far from perfect (it is an early access) but we are very happy and proud we finally succeeded in completing this first part of the game and we are already working for improving it.

During the next weeks we will focus on releasing updates for speeding up in-game performances and loading times.

Do not forget to give us your feedback and report bugs, we appreciate a lot when users and gamers give their contribute.

Subscribe to Discord community: https://discord.gg/68y3F9bE

Hope you will enjoy it.

Stay tuned for further updates,

PROFENIX STUDIO