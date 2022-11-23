Tuesday, November 22nd - Patch Notes

Hello everyone! A new update has just gone live on Steam, see below for the patch notes accompanying it.
GLOBAL
GENERAL
Improvements made to help better navigate Camos
- Added controller bumper navigation to jump between categories
- Added a toggle option to show/hide locked Camos
- Increased audio notification for when The Jailer enters the Gulag.
ATTACHMENTS
Armor Piercing Ammunition
- Removed damage multiplier against armored opponents
BUG FIXES
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across the game that allowed players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue with audio occlusion and directional audio.
- Fixed an issue causing some unlocks in the Gunsmith to not track Weapon progression.
- Fixed an issue causing Overkill to allow players to equip the same Weapon as both a Primary and a Secondary.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens from appearing on the Battle Pass Menu.
- Fixed an issue causing the Season Countdown Timer on the Battle Pass Menu to not indicate the correct amount of time remaining.
- Fixed various incorrect texts in the in-game interface.
- Fixed various issues resulting in incorrect controller input while navigating menus.
- Fixed an issue that caused players looking down to appear erratic to others.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some players from launching the game due to GPU compatibility.
- Fixed an issue that was causing Focused Mode to crash the client while the Display Mode was set to Windowed.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused the PlayStation Store icon to remain stuck on screen after experiencing a network error.
- Fixed an issue causing progression for the “Dragon in Downtown” Calling Card to not track.
- Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Operator icon to appear while navigating to select a custom skin for Kleo.
- Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked back to the main menu when navigating to select the PDSW 528 Armory while customizing a Loadout.
- Fixed an issue causing an incorrect progression requirement to appear in the Prestige menu.
- Fixed various audio related issues causing players to hear notifications at times when they should not.
- Fixed an issue causing Platinum Camo unlock requirements to display incorrectly after having unlocked it.
- Fixed various issues causing the camera to shake while spectating another player.
- Fixed an issue causing Operator model hands to appear invisible while ledge hanging.
- Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Weapon to appear in the player Showcase.
MULTIPLAYER
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that caused the Spotter Scope to continuously highlight enemy positions.
- Addressed a dev error in private matches, and will continue to improve stability.
- Addressed an issue that allowed Private Match stats to be included in the Combat Record.
WARZONE 2.0
GAMEPLAY
Buy Station inventory has been slightly adjusted:
- Removed Counter UAV
- Removed Tactical Camera
- Visual upgrade to Contract activation phone in Battle Royale.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue preventing some players from hearing others via Proximity Chat.
- Fixed an issue preventing Stickers earned via DMZ Extractions from appearing on Weapons.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused players to not see Sony profile usernames.
- Fixed an issue causing parachute deployment to crash the game.
- Fixed an issue causing players to lose all control of mouse movement if interacting with a container with Mixed Backpack behavior.
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to either spectate the enemy team or spectate from underneath the playable area.
- Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to not appear in the Buy Station for squad members to buy back.
- Fixed an issue causing players to skip the downed state and immediately perish despite having an assimilated squad member still alive.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from jumping out of the plane during Infil.
- Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report from appearing correctly after a match.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue that was causing players to get kicked out of the Backpack interface if looting an eliminated player opponent that disconnected during the interaction.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from equipping Lethal and Tactical equipment.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to encounter the “Failed to Connect to Datacenters” error while extracting.
- Fixed an issue that caused lobby-wide microphone input during matchmaking.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to keep Armor Plate Carrier upgrades between matches despite having been eliminated.
- Fixed an issue causing players to lose their Backpack upgrade when extracting after having been revived.
- Fixed an issue causing players to incorrectly extract their insured Weapon as a contraband Weapon.
