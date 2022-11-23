Tuesday, November 22nd - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9972484 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 01:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! A new update has just gone live on Steam, see below for the patch notes accompanying it.

GLOBAL

GENERAL

Improvements made to help better navigate Camos

Added controller bumper navigation to jump between categories

Added a toggle option to show/hide locked Camos

Increased audio notification for when The Jailer enters the Gulag.

ATTACHMENTS

Armor Piercing Ammunition

Removed damage multiplier against armored opponents

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across the game that allowed players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue with audio occlusion and directional audio.

Fixed an issue causing some unlocks in the Gunsmith to not track Weapon progression.

Fixed an issue causing Overkill to allow players to equip the same Weapon as both a Primary and a Secondary.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens from appearing on the Battle Pass Menu.

Fixed an issue causing the Season Countdown Timer on the Battle Pass Menu to not indicate the correct amount of time remaining.

Fixed various incorrect texts in the in-game interface.

Fixed various issues resulting in incorrect controller input while navigating menus.

Fixed an issue that caused players looking down to appear erratic to others.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from launching the game due to GPU compatibility.

Fixed an issue that was causing Focused Mode to crash the client while the Display Mode was set to Windowed.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused the PlayStation Store icon to remain stuck on screen after experiencing a network error.

Fixed an issue causing progression for the “Dragon in Downtown” Calling Card to not track.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Operator icon to appear while navigating to select a custom skin for Kleo.

Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked back to the main menu when navigating to select the PDSW 528 Armory while customizing a Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect progression requirement to appear in the Prestige menu.

Fixed various audio related issues causing players to hear notifications at times when they should not.

Fixed an issue causing Platinum Camo unlock requirements to display incorrectly after having unlocked it.

Fixed various issues causing the camera to shake while spectating another player.

Fixed an issue causing Operator model hands to appear invisible while ledge hanging.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Weapon to appear in the player Showcase.

MULTIPLAYER

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused the Spotter Scope to continuously highlight enemy positions.

Addressed a dev error in private matches, and will continue to improve stability.

Addressed an issue that allowed Private Match stats to be included in the Combat Record.

WARZONE 2.0

GAMEPLAY

Buy Station inventory has been slightly adjusted:

Removed Counter UAV

Removed Tactical Camera

Visual upgrade to Contract activation phone in Battle Royale.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing some players from hearing others via Proximity Chat.

Fixed an issue preventing Stickers earned via DMZ Extractions from appearing on Weapons.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused players to not see Sony profile usernames.

Fixed an issue causing parachute deployment to crash the game.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose all control of mouse movement if interacting with a container with Mixed Backpack behavior.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to either spectate the enemy team or spectate from underneath the playable area.

Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to not appear in the Buy Station for squad members to buy back.

Fixed an issue causing players to skip the downed state and immediately perish despite having an assimilated squad member still alive.

Fixed an issue preventing players from jumping out of the plane during Infil.

Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report from appearing correctly after a match.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that was causing players to get kicked out of the Backpack interface if looting an eliminated player opponent that disconnected during the interaction.

Fixed an issue preventing players from equipping Lethal and Tactical equipment.

Fixed an issue that caused players to encounter the “Failed to Connect to Datacenters” error while extracting.

Fixed an issue that caused lobby-wide microphone input during matchmaking.

Fixed an issue allowing players to keep Armor Plate Carrier upgrades between matches despite having been eliminated.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose their Backpack upgrade when extracting after having been revived.

Fixed an issue causing players to incorrectly extract their insured Weapon as a contraband Weapon.

