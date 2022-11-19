The Dark Voyage: Hot Fix

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.
Changes
- Dark Voyage: Improved legibility of scores on the screens
- Dark Voyage: Reduced volume of other player's guns
- Dark Voyage: Increased hit box size of the pop up ghosts
- Dark Voyage: Increased hit box size of the minecart ghosts
- Dark Voyage: Increased hit box size of the flying hell demons
- Rolling pets now sit with you if you are in a seat
Bug Fixes
- Dark Voyage: Fixed pop up targets sometimes being up before they even pop up
- Dark Voyage: Fixed doors often not opening
- Dark Voyage: Fixed a hole in the Plaza
