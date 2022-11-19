 Skip to content

Tower Unite update for 19 November 2022

The Dark Voyage: Hot Fix

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

  • Dark Voyage: Improved legibility of scores on the screens
  • Dark Voyage: Reduced volume of other player's guns
  • Dark Voyage: Increased hit box size of the pop up ghosts
  • Dark Voyage: Increased hit box size of the minecart ghosts
  • Dark Voyage: Increased hit box size of the flying hell demons
  • Rolling pets now sit with you if you are in a seat

Bug Fixes

  • Dark Voyage: Fixed pop up targets sometimes being up before they even pop up
  • Dark Voyage: Fixed doors often not opening
  • Dark Voyage: Fixed a hole in the Plaza

