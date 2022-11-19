The Dark Voyage: Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9972482 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 02:06:02 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

Dark Voyage: Improved legibility of scores on the screens

Dark Voyage: Reduced volume of other player's guns

Dark Voyage: Increased hit box size of the pop up ghosts

Dark Voyage: Increased hit box size of the minecart ghosts

Dark Voyage: Increased hit box size of the flying hell demons

Rolling pets now sit with you if you are in a seat

Bug Fixes

Dark Voyage: Fixed pop up targets sometimes being up before they even pop up

Dark Voyage: Fixed doors often not opening

Dark Voyage: Fixed a hole in the Plaza

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games