Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.2.7]

This update contains several fixes after doing some extended testing to ensure everything is working correctly as both the holidays are soon approaching and I’ve been doing a lot of feature updates recently.

Most of what I found was minor stuff as a result of recent updates and I’m not aware of any outstanding issues, so if you encounter or know of anything else then please let me know :)

I’ll be holding off on any feature updates over the next week to ensure everything remains playing nice. But I can certainly do a hotfix or two if any issues are discovered. Otherwise my focus will be getting levels done for the upcoming free winter expansion that I hope to put out in early December. Keep an eye out for a blog post on that soon.

Patch Notes

General

Fixed an issue with the inversion of the x axis during free camera movement.

Environment

Fixed a camera on ‘Drop to the left’ being connected to the wrong hole.

Fixed a half corner ground mesh like found on ‘Mind the gap’ clipping through the wall slightly.

Fixed small gaps on some ground pieces with hole parts.

Fixed an overlapping ground piece on the three hole ground piece.

Fixed a very small out of alignment ground piece on mid-hole madness.

Fixed non smooth normal appearance on the cup.

Fixed normal and optimized the large ramp on ‘downhill from here’.

Fixed various minor alignment issues on ‘Drop to the Left’.

Fixed an issue with physical materials that would stop the ball a little too quick in some spots.

Fixed some seasonal behaviour with water wheels.

Fixed winter coming a little too early via the presence of a rouge snowman.

Fixed placement of some fences that were a little too close to the track on rounded end pieces. This includes levels like ‘drop to the left’, ‘curve it’, ‘bogey town’, and ‘one hill over’.

Interface

Fixed an issue where the fading in of top HUD was no longer seamless since a recent update.

Fixed an instance where the achievements menu couldn’t load an image putting a bad texture instead.

Fixed an issue where creating several profiles one after the other during shared input mode would not reset settings to default during each new creation.

