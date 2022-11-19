add mailbox, bunny sent mail to mailbox, add grid shader on the ground



Update

Increase the time interval of day/night change, so that the day/night change is more natural. Added mailbox. Letters written by bunnies will be put into the mailbox.

Players can choose to mail it for the bunny (sent letter costs wood) or discard it. Click on the ground to show the grid, easier for play. I changed the daily water supply back to 500, so there will be enough water to play with.

Later I might add different difficulty levels, easy, medium, and hard.

Fixed some bugs.

When the item exceeds 999, for example, 2102, it only show 102 because it has only three digits. Now when it exceeds 999, it shows 999.

The Bunny animation code has been refactored, but the player should not feel any different.

Next, I will write the help/tutorial part.