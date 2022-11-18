Gambit Difficulty Mode (0.6.4.0)

tl;dr; New Gambit Level's which will add more difficult modifiers to the game as you beat each level
Hi All,
This patch contains the first real feature for early access, the Gambit Difficulty Mode. This system is designed to progressively add more challenge to Chess Survivors without making the base game too challenging. I've had a hard time trying to make the game challenging but not impossible for all players. My hope with this system is that the base game will be winnable within your first few runs, and then you can start pushing more difficult runs as you’d like. I’m only releasing this mode with 5 levels, but I do have plans to add up to 20 (or more) levels.
Cheers,
Aarimous
Gambit Level
- Added a new system to the game for player who want to push more difficulty
- Gamit Levels are unlocked once you beat the game on Normal of faster difficulty modes
- Each gambit level will make the game harder in a different ways
- Levels are all additive, meaning if you are on level 3 your run will also have the mod form level 1 and 2
- Beating the game on your current highest level will unlock the next level as long as you are on normal or faster speeds
- New achievement for beating the game on Gamit Level 5
- Only 5 levels are available now, but more will be coming
