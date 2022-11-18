Gambit Difficulty Mode (0.6.4.0)

tl;dr; New Gambit Level's which will add more difficult modifiers to the game as you beat each level

Hi All,

This patch contains the first real feature for early access, the Gambit Difficulty Mode. This system is designed to progressively add more challenge to Chess Survivors without making the base game too challenging. I've had a hard time trying to make the game challenging but not impossible for all players. My hope with this system is that the base game will be winnable within your first few runs, and then you can start pushing more difficult runs as you’d like. I’m only releasing this mode with 5 levels, but I do have plans to add up to 20 (or more) levels.

Cheers,

Aarimous

