Update 66.5 - Localization

Hey Everyone,

With today s update we are finally adding full localization support. All of Stars End s text has been translated into French, German, Russian and Simplified Chinese. Please keep in mind that this is the first draft of the translation and additional work is being done to proof-read and improve the translations. There are several thousand lines of text, so it will take us a little while before everything is perfected.

In the future we intend to support more languages as we get closer to release next year, but meanwhile these four additional languages cover vast majority of our players countries of original. Also - if you notice any problems with some of the translations in your native language - you can let us know on our forums, and we`ll be sure to correct it.

And with that said – we are pushing forward with completing work on offline single player as well as simplified self-hosting without any extra steps. Thanks for your patience - and as always – forever grateful for you support!

Keeping updates notes very short this time around, as it`s mostly about new languages: