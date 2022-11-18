Alpha 6.1.6 Patch

Likely the last patch for 6.1, fixes several more pathfinding issues as well as other reported bugs. The full list is below. Following this focus will move to the remaining content for the siege update, the catapult, the trebuchet, and the changes to how the Ballista block works.

Defenders will now properly go after nearby enemies and attack them. Guard posts should now work as intended.

Improved pathfinding when crossing between blocks.

Adjusted pathfinding around the keep to make climbing the keep easier.

Floodplain level in campaign now also allows for chainmail enemies from the first wave.

Fixes an issue preventing the use of the reinforcement card in campaign.

Fixes a minor bug that could occur when soldiers were climbing.

Battlements now correctly have steps up to the keep when appropriate.