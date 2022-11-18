0.201 Changelist

Added new part: Basic Speaker featuring 8 different sounds and pitch/volume control (in Activated)

Removed copied settings when placing things (Control shortcut)

Changed mirrored mode to always rotate/move mirrored

Made mirrored mode more visually obvious

Forced edited vehicles to double-load if number of parts changes, or you place any new parts

This fixes issues with motors/treads not working correctly the first time you play with them

Added material override to variable pipes and light beams

Fixed starting rotation not affecting all selected parts min/max rotation (only affected main one)

Fixed beam rotation going funky

Added Pos Snap (snaps the selected parts to 3D grid, based on the primary selected part)

Added Rot Snap (snaps to nearest orthogonal alignment, based on primary selected part and rotation mode)

Added option to change movement size [ + ]

Added option to disable ground effects for vehicles (cab advanced mode)

Added mouse-controlled movement and rotation (1 and 2 on main keyboard)

Added option to disable effects for Thruster

Added subtle trail effect to omni-wing part (can be disabled)

Added two new super-bouncy override materials

Made wrecking balls and steel orbs have material override option

Added connector-relative rotation for selected parts (Control + [ or Control + ])

Fixed some issues with ropes and bridge joints disappearing