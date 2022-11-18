 Skip to content

Hot Tentacles Shooter update for 18 November 2022

Nov. 18 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9971756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed the input code so the game runs on Steam Desk without using the keyboard layout.

We've also fixed a bug regarding the space suit on the gallery.

Thank you!
Gamuzumi

