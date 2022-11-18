Turkey Week and Clan Improvements!

Turkey Week is upon us…that time of year when Daffies take wing and explode into a gobbling shower feathers! But with the Daffy harvest comes plentiful bounty! From November 18th until November 28th, Supply Caches will drop 10% more rewards (and appear as a delicious cooked turkey). Also, you will receive 10% more gold in match rewards!

Special limited item drops will be available starting on Thanksgiving Day and lasting until the end of the event. GOBBLE GOBBLE!

Clans have been improved quite a bit this week. Clan v Clan leaderboards, colorized icons and several other small quality of life refinements and bug fixes!

What’s New!

There are now Clan vs Clan leaderboards! Compare your clan’s score to others! Clan vs. Clan leaderboards reset 11:59 Monday nights UTC.

Clan Leaders can now colorize your Clan icon

Clan members are now listed in the Friends list for easy squadding with your clanmates.

Clan roster is now shown when searching Clans

You can now play The Towers in practice mode from the Armory

Your own marker in the mini map (default: M key) has been enhanced to be more visible

Optimizations have been made to the lightning storm effects in the SFG Heavy Industries map

Reordered the Friends list. The order is now Online > Pending Requests > Offline

Improved visuals on The Towers distant mountain ranges and fog

Balance Changes

Super Heavy Variants

Blaze

Decreased armor from 9000 / 9500 / 9500 to 8000 / 8500 / 8500

Increased shields from 4000 / 4000 / 4500 to 5000 / 5000 / 5500

Radiance

Decreased armor from 8750 / 9250 / 9250 to 7500 / 8000 / 8000

Increased shields from 4000 / 4000 / 4250 to 5250 / 5250 / 5750

Pyre

Decreased armor from 8000 / 8500 / 9000 to 6500 / 7000 / 7500

Increased shields from 4000 to 5000

Avarice

Decreased armor from 7500 / 8000 / 8500 to 6000 / 7000 / 7500

Increased shields from 4000 to 5000

Obsidian

Decreased armor from 7500 / 7500 / 8000 to 6000 / 6000 / 6500

Increased shields from 4000 to 5000

Scorch

Decreased armor from 7500 to 6000

Increased shields from 4000 to 5000

Flare

Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500

Increased shields from 3000 to 4500

Fireshower

Decreased armor from 7500 to 6000

Increased shields from 4000 to 5000

Umbra

Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500

Increased shields from 3500 to 4500

Titan

Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500

Increased shields from 3500 to 4500

Wildfire

Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500

Increased shields from 4000 to 5000

Zenith

Decreased armor from 6000 to 5000

Increased shields from 3000 to 4000

Fulmination

Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500

Increased shields from 3000 to 4000

Pantheon

Decreased armor from 7500 to 6000

Increased shields from 4000 to 5000

Spitfire

Decreased armor from 7000 to 6000

Increased shields from 3500 to 4500

Bug Fixes