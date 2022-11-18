Turkey Week and Clan Improvements!
Turkey Week is upon us…that time of year when Daffies take wing and explode into a gobbling shower feathers! But with the Daffy harvest comes plentiful bounty! From November 18th until November 28th, Supply Caches will drop 10% more rewards (and appear as a delicious cooked turkey). Also, you will receive 10% more gold in match rewards!
Special limited item drops will be available starting on Thanksgiving Day and lasting until the end of the event. GOBBLE GOBBLE!
Clans have been improved quite a bit this week. Clan v Clan leaderboards, colorized icons and several other small quality of life refinements and bug fixes!
What’s New!
- There are now Clan vs Clan leaderboards! Compare your clan’s score to others! Clan vs. Clan leaderboards reset 11:59 Monday nights UTC.
- Clan Leaders can now colorize your Clan icon
- Clan members are now listed in the Friends list for easy squadding with your clanmates.
- Clan roster is now shown when searching Clans
- You can now play The Towers in practice mode from the Armory
- Your own marker in the mini map (default: M key) has been enhanced to be more visible
- Optimizations have been made to the lightning storm effects in the SFG Heavy Industries map
- Reordered the Friends list. The order is now Online > Pending Requests > Offline
- Improved visuals on The Towers distant mountain ranges and fog
Balance Changes
Super Heavy Variants
Blaze
- Decreased armor from 9000 / 9500 / 9500 to 8000 / 8500 / 8500
- Increased shields from 4000 / 4000 / 4500 to 5000 / 5000 / 5500
Radiance
- Decreased armor from 8750 / 9250 / 9250 to 7500 / 8000 / 8000
- Increased shields from 4000 / 4000 / 4250 to 5250 / 5250 / 5750
Pyre
- Decreased armor from 8000 / 8500 / 9000 to 6500 / 7000 / 7500
- Increased shields from 4000 to 5000
Avarice
- Decreased armor from 7500 / 8000 / 8500 to 6000 / 7000 / 7500
- Increased shields from 4000 to 5000
Obsidian
- Decreased armor from 7500 / 7500 / 8000 to 6000 / 6000 / 6500
- Increased shields from 4000 to 5000
Scorch
- Decreased armor from 7500 to 6000
- Increased shields from 4000 to 5000
Flare
- Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500
- Increased shields from 3000 to 4500
Fireshower
- Decreased armor from 7500 to 6000
- Increased shields from 4000 to 5000
Umbra
- Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500
- Increased shields from 3500 to 4500
Titan
- Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500
- Increased shields from 3500 to 4500
Wildfire
- Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500
- Increased shields from 4000 to 5000
Zenith
- Decreased armor from 6000 to 5000
- Increased shields from 3000 to 4000
Fulmination
- Decreased armor from 7000 to 5500
- Increased shields from 3000 to 4000
Pantheon
- Decreased armor from 7500 to 6000
- Increased shields from 4000 to 5000
Spitfire
- Decreased armor from 7000 to 6000
- Increased shields from 3500 to 4500
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug on The Towers map where bases did not show up in the HUD correctly in Deathmatch
- Fixed a bug on The Towers map where Map Explorer was given immediately in Deathmatch upon spawning
- Fixed some issues on The Towers map with falling through the world
- Fixed an issue where the mining lasers were still deadly a few seconds after visually gone
- Fixed a Leaderboard bug where your user didn't always show highlighted
- Fixed a bug where members waiting to be accepted to a Clan showed having that Clan's tag
- Fixed a bug where emotes would change with loadouts. They are not intended to.
- Fixed a small bug where a landed supply cache would still "float" on uneven terrain
- Fixed small issue with dark circles around Spawn points showing outside the radar
- Fixed an issue with the mining laser on The Towers Map audio being heard on other maps
- Fixed a bug where the air brake audio was not audible
Changed files in this update