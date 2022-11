Share · View all patches · Build 9971591 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Added 3 new sets of Aerial attacks for both Anger and Classic suits

Added air light attacks if you are close enough to an enemy

Added 2 air light attack animation sets

Differentiated running input and walking input with seperate animations

Added running cycles to both Anger and Classic suits

Added new music to Issue 3 Level 2