Drift Type C update for 18 November 2022

Version 0.53

Build 9971589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

School drift training car: added rear rockets to make initiating a drift easier and prevent spinning out.
Added a driving instructor to select Driving School events.
Added graphical details to the Driving School cars.
Added Driving School event: SPOILERS, for people who can't figure out the second level of the story.
Added Driving School events: Recess 1 and 2, for practicing car control on a relaxed schedule.
Difficulty levels were renamed which I have no hurtful comments about.
Added a second and third save point to the second level.
If Player fails too many times at Level 1 or Level 2, added a popup directing them to Driving School.
Eased the requirements for triggering a drift checkpoint in the three lowest difficulty settings.

