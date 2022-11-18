Retromation Bug Fixes and Performance Improvments (0.6.3.1)

Hi there,
Retromation just released a great YouTube video playing Chess Survivors. I had a blast watching it and you kind find the video below. This is a small patch focused on fixing the bugs and performance issues I saw watching the video.
I'm currently working on challenge levels which will push more difficulty for those who find the current balance too easy. That mode should be available soon.
Best,
Aarimous
- Fixed a bug what was causing the marble ability to not respect max number cap. This resulted in wayyy to many marbles being spawned ultimately making the ability over powered.
- Fix a performance issue where some particles were only getting cleaned up at the end of acts. This was not noticeable for most build but was very clear if you maxed out skills like Pai Sho Tile or Marbles.
- Fixed and issue where the Pai Sho Tiles were not getting cleaned up when the flew off the screen
- Cleaned up the text on the act intro screen, all the colors where annoying and the healing
- Renamed scale to multiplier for various mods. I think this is a lot clearer for how those mods will change the various stats.
- Adjusted button click volume for all buttons
- Renamed the "New Game" button to "Start New Run"
- Probably some other stuff..
Changed files in this update