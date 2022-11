Update 1.2.1:

Fixed a bug where the Tailoring Table was not displayed when reaching level 4 of "Basic Crafting" in the English version of the game.

to correct it. Load your game, exit the map you are on, when you load the new map and if you are at level 4, you will be able to see the "Tailoring Table" recipe in "Basic Crafting", using the hammer. (Icon on the right of the screen).