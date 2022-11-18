Cursed 1.0.6 arrives! Win + Mac

Share · View all patches · Build 9971386 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 21:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Champions! A new cursed patch is out with a lot of fixes and updates. Enjoy!

Known issues

The game sometimes crashes randomly (working on getting this fixed, every crash helps us gather more information, sorry for any inconvenience)

New Features

CURSES are here! You'll get cursed on wave 60 and then every 7 waves after that - but the Dark Wizard isn't too evil. You can choose one of three random curses to make every playthrough new and exciting. How far can you make it?

The first version of the Bestiary is here! You can now see all tower upgrade lines (although it still needs a lot of polish) if you click the little question mark on a building. More coming soon!

Steam Leaderboard for all-time highest wave (with and without revives) and total kills!

Certain waves will now give you a tip if you're defeated on that particular wave to help you get further next time

Balancing

Made wave 70 spawn enemies much faster!

Respeccing skills now cost 100 gems during early access (down from 500)

Increased loot drop rate by +100%!

Increased size of loot by +33%!

Bosses can now NOT be stunned anymore!

Wave 99 is now much harder - was way too easy before!

Bugfixes