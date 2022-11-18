Cursed 1.0.6 arrives! Win + Mac

Champions! A new cursed patch is out with a lot of fixes and updates. Enjoy!
Known issues
The game sometimes crashes randomly (working on getting this fixed, every crash helps us gather more information, sorry for any inconvenience)
New Features
- CURSES are here! You'll get cursed on wave 60 and then every 7 waves after that - but the Dark Wizard isn't too evil. You can choose one of three random curses to make every playthrough new and exciting. How far can you make it?
- The first version of the Bestiary is here! You can now see all tower upgrade lines (although it still needs a lot of polish) if you click the little question mark on a building. More coming soon!
- Steam Leaderboard for all-time highest wave (with and without revives) and total kills!
- Certain waves will now give you a tip if you're defeated on that particular wave to help you get further next time
Balancing
- Made wave 70 spawn enemies much faster!
- Respeccing skills now cost 100 gems during early access (down from 500)
- Increased loot drop rate by +100%!
- Increased size of loot by +33%!
- Bosses can now NOT be stunned anymore!
- Wave 99 is now much harder - was way too easy before!
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the Obelisk didn't help target Cloaked enemies with its upgrade
- Fixed a bug where the loading screen wouldn't fade to black when starting a game
- Fixed a bug where the next level upgrade and gem cost was visible on the in-game skill tooltips
- Fixed so that erratic projectiles are now pointing in the direction they're flying
- Fixed the wave number that was displaying one wave too high in the last patch
- Made it so that the little spawn early button now hides if you complete a wave and don't have autoplay next wave on - less confusing!
