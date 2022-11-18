 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 18 November 2022

Patch 20

Share · View all patches · Build 9971367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Feature: Added new weapon type "Dagger" to the game. All skill animations were modified to support daggers.

  • New Feature: Can unlock now Wooden Dagger in the upgrade menu.

  • New Weapon: Wooden Dagger with skill "Berserk"

  • New Weapon: Iron Dagger with skill "Dashing Thrust", it can drop from goblin mages or forest skeleton.

  • New Weapon: Parrying Dagger with skill "Dagger Parry", it can drop from goblin mages or forest skeleton.

  • New Weapon: Poison Dagger with skill "Poison Jump", it can drop from goblin mages or forest skeleton.

  • Shop Improvements:

    • When selecting armor or weapon, it shows the information about this selection
    • When selecting armor, and if you are wearing same armor type, it shows you stats of that armor to compare against.
    • When selecting weapon, it will show you stats against a weapon that is worn, but you can also use skill buttons to switch comparison to other hand (if possible).
    • Changed "Restock Stock" to "Refresh Stock" button in the combat shop menu.
    • Changed Thebe's introduction line.
    • Thebee now spawns closer to player. So you can see the player character on left side easier.
    • Gear/Weapon/Blessing Icons in the shop now have correct aspect ratio.

  • Bug Fix: Map Shop animates correctly again when opened.

  • Bug Fix: If selected Additional Potion or Choose Blessing in the bonfire, player no longer stands up.

  • Bug Fix: If ability is on cool down, you can no longer cancel attack and attack fast without stamina.

  • Bug Fix: When player is using a skill and they get stun flying hit, it now works correctly.

  • Bug Fix: Death Wand particle is now behind the player if its worn on left hand.

  • Balance: Critical Chance now affects elemental damage.

  • Balance: All weapons that gave 2 of their primary stat, now give 3.

  • Balance: All swords weapon types now cost 40 stamina (rapiers and wooden sword stamina cost slightly increased)

  • Improvement: Health, Mana, Stamina bars visuals improved on player.

  • Improvement: Showing current difficulty next to player stat bars.

  • Improvement: Health bar visuals improved on all enemies and bosses.

  • Improvement: Re-named "Fire Iron Sword" to "Fire Sword" and "Ice Iron Sword" to "Ice Sword"

  • Improvement: Changed the text from "Evil Forest Demo Map" to "Forest Map (Demo)" in the map shop.

  • Improvement: Changed player stats text "Physical Crit Chance" to "Critical Chance".

  • Improvement: Death wand shooting projectile particle and miss particle visuals improved.

  • Improvement: Fade between scenes is faster by 30% and it should be fully black now when starting to loading the scene.

  • Improvement: Reduced the size of the ui that contains potions/gold/fungi information.

  • Other: Updated credits with twitch redemptions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link