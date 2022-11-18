New Feature: Added new weapon type "Dagger" to the game. All skill animations were modified to support daggers.

New Feature: Can unlock now Wooden Dagger in the upgrade menu.

New Weapon: Wooden Dagger with skill "Berserk"

New Weapon: Iron Dagger with skill "Dashing Thrust", it can drop from goblin mages or forest skeleton.

New Weapon: Parrying Dagger with skill "Dagger Parry", it can drop from goblin mages or forest skeleton.

New Weapon: Poison Dagger with skill "Poison Jump", it can drop from goblin mages or forest skeleton.

Shop Improvements: When selecting armor or weapon, it shows the information about this selection

When selecting armor, and if you are wearing same armor type, it shows you stats of that armor to compare against.

When selecting weapon, it will show you stats against a weapon that is worn, but you can also use skill buttons to switch comparison to other hand (if possible).

Changed "Restock Stock" to "Refresh Stock" button in the combat shop menu.

Changed Thebe's introduction line.

Thebee now spawns closer to player. So you can see the player character on left side easier.

Gear/Weapon/Blessing Icons in the shop now have correct aspect ratio.

Bug Fix: Map Shop animates correctly again when opened.

Bug Fix: If selected Additional Potion or Choose Blessing in the bonfire, player no longer stands up.

Bug Fix: If ability is on cool down, you can no longer cancel attack and attack fast without stamina.

Bug Fix: When player is using a skill and they get stun flying hit, it now works correctly.

Bug Fix: Death Wand particle is now behind the player if its worn on left hand.

Balance: Critical Chance now affects elemental damage.

Balance: All weapons that gave 2 of their primary stat, now give 3.

Balance: All swords weapon types now cost 40 stamina (rapiers and wooden sword stamina cost slightly increased)

Improvement: Health, Mana, Stamina bars visuals improved on player.

Improvement: Showing current difficulty next to player stat bars.

Improvement: Health bar visuals improved on all enemies and bosses.

Improvement: Re-named "Fire Iron Sword" to "Fire Sword" and "Ice Iron Sword" to "Ice Sword"

Improvement: Changed the text from "Evil Forest Demo Map" to "Forest Map (Demo)" in the map shop.

Improvement: Changed player stats text "Physical Crit Chance" to "Critical Chance".

Improvement: Death wand shooting projectile particle and miss particle visuals improved.

Improvement: Fade between scenes is faster by 30% and it should be fully black now when starting to loading the scene.

Improvement: Reduced the size of the ui that contains potions/gold/fungi information.