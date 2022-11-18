 Skip to content

Propnight update for 18 November 2022

Patch 4.4.1 - Balance Improvements and Important Fixes

Patch 4.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 4.4.1 is now live!

Key Changes
• Multiplayer - The Killer now receives the same amount of victory points for killing 3 Survivors as when killing 4
• Killers - Now “Tick Tock” event automatically breaks Propmachines
• Killers - Increased freeze duration after the Killer stun during “Cryosphere” event
• Killers - Now the duration of the stun made by small Props is significantly reduced
• Killers - Added immunity to stuns for 0.5 seconds after the Killer puts the Survivor into the Hypnochair
• Killers - Increased the amount of experience the Killer gets after killing 4 Survivors by 10%
• Survivors - Removed speed increase after taking damage from Killer abilities (exceptions: Igor and Akasha)
• General UI and audio improvements

Fixes
• Sewer Manhole - Fixed that camera was falling through the ground during Spectating
• Survivors - Fixed that after being rescued from the Hypnochair Survivor had white glowing that did not disappear
• Survivors - Improved the stun registration
• Gameplay - Fixed that the event timer sometimes disappeared
• Isaac - Fixed that sometimes Isaac could not build the Wooden Barricade

