Patch 4.4.1 - Balance Improvements and Important Fixes

Patch 4.4.1 is now live!

Key Changes

• Multiplayer - The Killer now receives the same amount of victory points for killing 3 Survivors as when killing 4

• Killers - Now “Tick Tock” event automatically breaks Propmachines

• Killers - Increased freeze duration after the Killer stun during “Cryosphere” event

• Killers - Now the duration of the stun made by small Props is significantly reduced

• Killers - Added immunity to stuns for 0.5 seconds after the Killer puts the Survivor into the Hypnochair

• Killers - Increased the amount of experience the Killer gets after killing 4 Survivors by 10%

• Survivors - Removed speed increase after taking damage from Killer abilities (exceptions: Igor and Akasha)

• General UI and audio improvements

Fixes

• Sewer Manhole - Fixed that camera was falling through the ground during Spectating

• Survivors - Fixed that after being rescued from the Hypnochair Survivor had white glowing that did not disappear

• Survivors - Improved the stun registration

• Gameplay - Fixed that the event timer sometimes disappeared

• Isaac - Fixed that sometimes Isaac could not build the Wooden Barricade