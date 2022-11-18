Astro Colony day 11 - Improvements and fixes

Hey Colonizers!
Day 11 summary is here!
Once again I would love to thank everyone for finding valuable bugs and crashes which got quickly resolved today!
List of changes:
SINGLE PLAYER
- Fixed an issue where astronaut after loading couldn't complete eating
- Fixed case where Farmers and Breeders could freeze after completing action in farms/pastures
- Planting crops are now sorted by distance
- Adding animals are now sorted by distance
- Fixed an issue where Miners would choke after being nudged
- Fixed cost of advanced conveyor ramps
- Conveyor ramps are now 25% faster, so they keep up with normal conveyor belts being better synchronized
- Fixed an issue where second asteroid was black when caught
- Astronaut Hint text fixed
- Lights and other decorations fixed
- Fixed Crash related to Human Needs
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed an issue where client had no screen markers and scanner indicators
I also started completing Stargate feature for parallel universes and doing additional multiplayer improvements. That's coming tomorrow.
Have a pleasant weekend!
Changed files in this update