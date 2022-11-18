 Skip to content

Astro Colony update for 18 November 2022

Astro Colony day 11 - Improvements and fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Colonizers!

Day 11 summary is here!

Once again I would love to thank everyone for finding valuable bugs and crashes which got quickly resolved today!

List of changes:

SINGLE PLAYER

  • Fixed an issue where astronaut after loading couldn't complete eating
  • Fixed case where Farmers and Breeders could freeze after completing action in farms/pastures
  • Planting crops are now sorted by distance
  • Adding animals are now sorted by distance
  • Fixed an issue where Miners would choke after being nudged
  • Fixed cost of advanced conveyor ramps
  • Conveyor ramps are now 25% faster, so they keep up with normal conveyor belts being better synchronized
  • Fixed an issue where second asteroid was black when caught
  • Astronaut Hint text fixed
  • Lights and other decorations fixed
  • Fixed Crash related to Human Needs

MULTIPLAYER

  • Fixed an issue where client had no screen markers and scanner indicators

I also started completing Stargate feature for parallel universes and doing additional multiplayer improvements. That's coming tomorrow.

Have a pleasant weekend!

