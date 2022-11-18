Astro Colony day 11 - Improvements and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9971316 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 00:13:28 UTC by Wendy

Hey Colonizers!

Day 11 summary is here!

Once again I would love to thank everyone for finding valuable bugs and crashes which got quickly resolved today!

List of changes:

SINGLE PLAYER

Fixed an issue where astronaut after loading couldn't complete eating

Fixed case where Farmers and Breeders could freeze after completing action in farms/pastures

Planting crops are now sorted by distance

Adding animals are now sorted by distance

Fixed an issue where Miners would choke after being nudged

Fixed cost of advanced conveyor ramps

Conveyor ramps are now 25% faster, so they keep up with normal conveyor belts being better synchronized

Fixed an issue where second asteroid was black when caught

Astronaut Hint text fixed

Lights and other decorations fixed

Fixed Crash related to Human Needs

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue where client had no screen markers and scanner indicators

I also started completing Stargate feature for parallel universes and doing additional multiplayer improvements. That's coming tomorrow.

Have a pleasant weekend!