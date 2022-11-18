Share · View all patches · Build 9971315 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 20:52:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This new beta adds a new gadget and further improves several visual things.

Version 1.4.0 BETA 3:

added new gadget - PKC-EMP:

disrupts eletrical devices in a radius around the player

recharges quickly only when moving

visual improvements:

improved menu blur - looks better and uses fewer GPU resources

added a background panel to the loadout menu, so that it doesn't look like it's "floating"

added shockwave effects to explosives, and a wave effect when using the HSR-EMP on a disruptable object

fixed a crash that sometimes occured while using the medkit under the right circumstances

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!