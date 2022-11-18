Evospace 0.18.3

Achievement's fix

I have finally have found a bug. All achievements are working at the moment. I will add more achievements

Better and more optimised models

Better model for pyrolysis unit

Better model for industrial steam turbine



Better model for chembath



Korean localisation

Huge grass optimisation

Concrete bricks speed bonus

No recipe for Iron from OreWater fix.

Flight hotkey gui bug

Fov setting fix

Fog option

Fusion reactor model optimisation

Boiler / Chembath sound fix

Native mac support

Future plans

I have a plan to rework most of old models. With better pipleline they will be more detailed and they will have less rendering cost.

Next update will bring more endgame content. Also i plan to add a tutorial.

I working on modern wiki with lot of automatically generated content. We can add it into game it the future. Tutorial is must be added before final release too.

If you want to report a bug, suggest a game change, or ask a question -- join us on Discord

