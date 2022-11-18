 Skip to content

Evospace update for 18 November 2022

Evospace 0.18.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievement's fix

I have finally have found a bug. All achievements are working at the moment. I will add more achievements

Better and more optimised models

Better model for pyrolysis unit

Better model for industrial steam turbine

Better model for chembath

Korean localisation

  • Huge grass optimisation
  • Concrete bricks speed bonus
  • No recipe for Iron from OreWater fix.
  • Flight hotkey gui bug
  • Fov setting fix
  • Fog option
  • Fusion reactor model optimisation
  • Boiler / Chembath sound fix
  • Native mac support

Future plans

I have a plan to rework most of old models. With better pipleline they will be more detailed and they will have less rendering cost.

Next update will bring more endgame content. Also i plan to add a tutorial.
I working on modern wiki with lot of automatically generated content. We can add it into game it the future. Tutorial is must be added before final release too.

If you want to report a bug, suggest a game change, or ask a question -- join us on Discord

