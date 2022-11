In this update

Introduction of a new wordsearch game.

This new game type allows the generation of random boards of letters that contain a list of words.

Look at the board, find the words listed - either horizontally, vertically or diagonally (in any direction).

Select the first tile of a word in the list, and then the last tile of that same word and it's marked off.

To finish the game, find all the words in the list.