 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isla Sinaloa update for 18 November 2022

Notes for the update

Share · View all patches · Build 9971217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes to cows and chickens as there were several issues.
Changes so mines now have more rocks and an even distribution, so all mines have some of each type of mineral.
Added a setting to turn off 360 degree camera follow so you can control camera in mines, caves and temples.
Added in new storage areas that can be purchased to have up to 4 areas in your home.
Added in cart in many of the stores to make purchasing multiple items much quicker.
Many, many bug fixes and small improvements based upon player feedback.
Fixes to cows and chickens as there were several issues.
Changes so mines now have more rocks and an even distribution, so all mines have some of each type of mineral.
Added a setting to turn off 360 degree camera follow so you can control camera in mines, caves and temples.
Added in new storage areas that can be purchased to have up to 4 areas in your home.
Added in cart in many of the stores to make purchasing multiple items much quicker.
Many, many bug fixes and small improvements based upon player feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link