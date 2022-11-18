Fixes to cows and chickens as there were several issues.
Changes so mines now have more rocks and an even distribution, so all mines have some of each type of mineral.
Added a setting to turn off 360 degree camera follow so you can control camera in mines, caves and temples.
Added in new storage areas that can be purchased to have up to 4 areas in your home.
Added in cart in many of the stores to make purchasing multiple items much quicker.
Many, many bug fixes and small improvements based upon player feedback.
Isla Sinaloa update for 18 November 2022
Notes for the update
