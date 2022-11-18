DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE ver.1.1.2.4 Patch Notes

PATCH NOTES - ver.1.1.2.4

Fixed a glitch where Ranked Points are not properly shown on the profile page. (Please note that highest Ranked Points earned at the time when maintenance was performed will be displayed as your highest Ranked Points for Phase 2.)

You can now start the queue before the rank change sequence begins.

You can now skip the rank change sequence.

Compensated players for the Reward Box issue where new tickets were not added to a player's inventory when rewards were accepted all at once.

STEAM:

We have introduced some temporary measures to allow players on Steam find matches more quickly. We hope these reduced wait times help meet the needs of our community while we continue to work towards more permanent matchmaking solutions and improvements to the Steam version of DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE.

■Ranked Match

For ranks Bronze 1 to 3, the maximum wait time is now 1 min.

■Exhibition match

Maximum wait time is now 3 min.