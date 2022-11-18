 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 18 November 2022

Main story bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9971119

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-At one point main story would not send you properly to the next quest, this is the fix for that.

Additionally fixed issue where some UI would not hide properly.

