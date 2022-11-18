Main story bugfix

-At one point main story would not send you properly to the next quest, this is the fix for that.
Additionally fixed issue where some UI would not hide properly.
-At one point main story would not send you properly to the next quest, this is the fix for that.
Additionally fixed issue where some UI would not hide properly.
