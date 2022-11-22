What? Hats AND Poses? In Captain ToonHead?

WELL THAT’S RIGHT!

The Hats & Poses Update introduces a new customization system for your personal HomeShip that allows you to choose between more than 50 different absurdly shaped things to put on top of your beloved skeleton friends. And I know you might be thinking “Wow, It’s a bit weird putting funny hats on top of my now dead coworkers” And, we get it. That’s why you would be able to change them up with new POSES to make you forget they are even dead!

UNLOCK YOUR HATS & POSES

After the customization system is activated, you will be able to point and select between many Poses for the skeletons in the ship and the cardboard Captain ToonHead, as well as over 50 hats for the B.S. Team skeletons. Each Pose and Hat will be unlocked once you defeat it’s secret challenge. You can go through the different unlocked items to get a hint for the action required for it to unlock.

If you have already played or even completed the main story of Captain ToonHead, when you update and go back to the game you will found many items unlocked according to your progress, but many others will remain locked until you defeat its secret challenge. Every time you unlock a new item you will get a notification in-game, and at your HomeShip, the new items will have an alert symbol so you know you have new customization items available.

So what are you waiting for? There are 90 customization items ready for you to unlock them! If you have just started playing or if you are a Captain ToonHead veteran, it’s time to go back to the frontlines and fight for those new freshly made Hats and Poses. If you want to show off your progress or if you need any help with the challenges, you can share it on our Discord server

Unlock All Your Hats & Poses NOW!