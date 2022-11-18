Share · View all patches · Build 9971026 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 21:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Unleash the Light 4.0.3 (539) Bugfix patch is now available. Please check out the patch notes below:

Fixed a bug where winning a battle with only a fusion standing and all other party members defeated would instead trigger a Game Over

Fixed a soft lock that occurred upon fusing while the “Gem Warriors” Rose’s Room Team Perk was active

Fixed several badges that had their functionality break from the last update, including the Star Starter Badge, Bismuth’s Armor Badge, Music Badge, Hardhat Badge, and Lucky Berserker Badge

Lapis’ “Cold As Ice” upgrade fixed and once again working correctly

“Graced by Her Presence” achievement should now trigger after loading save data for players who unlocked it previously but never had it trigger

Fixed an exploit that allowed Peridot to summon an army of Pumpkins

Fixed Greg not strumming his guitar after fusion abilities were used

Fixed an issue where light bits would sometimes not collect if the player was experiencing performance slowdown

Several other small fixes and stability improvements have been applied

Our continued gratitude to all our players for their support! Thank you for playing Unleash the Light!