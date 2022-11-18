Unleash the Light 4.0.3 (539) Bugfix patch is now available. Please check out the patch notes below:
- Fixed a bug where winning a battle with only a fusion standing and all other party members defeated would instead trigger a Game Over
- Fixed a soft lock that occurred upon fusing while the “Gem Warriors” Rose’s Room Team Perk was active
- Fixed several badges that had their functionality break from the last update, including the Star Starter Badge, Bismuth’s Armor Badge, Music Badge, Hardhat Badge, and Lucky Berserker Badge
- Lapis’ “Cold As Ice” upgrade fixed and once again working correctly
- “Graced by Her Presence” achievement should now trigger after loading save data for players who unlocked it previously but never had it trigger
- Fixed an exploit that allowed Peridot to summon an army of Pumpkins
- Fixed Greg not strumming his guitar after fusion abilities were used
- Fixed an issue where light bits would sometimes not collect if the player was experiencing performance slowdown
- Several other small fixes and stability improvements have been applied
Our continued gratitude to all our players for their support! Thank you for playing Unleash the Light!
