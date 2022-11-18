 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 18 November 2022

Lil Patch

  • Rebalanced all ranged weapons:
    All ranged weapons now have limited durability.
    In exchange for a resource cost for their use, ranged weapons can be more powerful, so all ranged weapons have been buffed.

  • Bows can pick up fired arrows to recover durability

  • Bow powershots no longer pierce enemies, but have higher knockback

  • Huntress arrows now deals extra damage after bouncing

  • Most guns reload faster

  • Shotgun fires 4 pellets instead of 3 per shot

  • Blast Scepter no longer has a recharge time

  • Rocket Launcher is exactly the same as before

  • Sending yourself to the Pocket no longer causes self-damage, is faster and you can do it again while in the Pocket to return to your original location

  • Replaced the Forge Machine with a prototype for a more straight forward one
    (Repairing items is temporarily not available)

  • You can no longer bring decks to Trials

  • Floor fires now spread across flammable floors, leaving the floor burnt

  • You can now jump-tech off of sprintbonks

  • Added new curses (Slow-Mo, Cold Feet, Stiffness)

  • Removed Curse of Sloth for being boring

  • Simplified curse tooltip

  • Curse VFX should now be more consistently visible

  • Added Mana Potion infusion trait:
    Every 20 damage dealt, gain 1 mana. (Melee damage counts double.)

  • Added Teleportation Potion infusion trait:
    Warp damage enemies further away on hit.

  • Toolkit infusion trait reworked:
    Old: Recover 100% durability when repaired.
    New: Recover 25% durability when leveling up.

  • Crystal Barrier infusion trait reworked:
    Old: Chill enemies that damage you. (Removed because we don't do passive infusions anymore)
    New: +1 Max Spell Channel

  • Shields should more consistently block high speed projectiles

  • Added new block icon for shield block meter

