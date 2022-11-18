-
Rebalanced all ranged weapons:
All ranged weapons now have limited durability.
In exchange for a resource cost for their use, ranged weapons can be more powerful, so all ranged weapons have been buffed.
-
Bows can pick up fired arrows to recover durability
-
Bow powershots no longer pierce enemies, but have higher knockback
-
Huntress arrows now deals extra damage after bouncing
-
Most guns reload faster
-
Shotgun fires 4 pellets instead of 3 per shot
-
Blast Scepter no longer has a recharge time
-
Rocket Launcher is exactly the same as before
-
Sending yourself to the Pocket no longer causes self-damage, is faster and you can do it again while in the Pocket to return to your original location
-
Replaced the Forge Machine with a prototype for a more straight forward one
(Repairing items is temporarily not available)
-
You can no longer bring decks to Trials
-
Floor fires now spread across flammable floors, leaving the floor burnt
-
You can now jump-tech off of sprintbonks
-
Added new curses (Slow-Mo, Cold Feet, Stiffness)
-
Removed Curse of Sloth for being boring
-
Simplified curse tooltip
-
Curse VFX should now be more consistently visible
-
Added Mana Potion infusion trait:
Every 20 damage dealt, gain 1 mana. (Melee damage counts double.)
-
Added Teleportation Potion infusion trait:
Warp damage enemies further away on hit.
-
Toolkit infusion trait reworked:
Old: Recover 100% durability when repaired.
New: Recover 25% durability when leveling up.
-
Crystal Barrier infusion trait reworked:
Old: Chill enemies that damage you. (Removed because we don't do passive infusions anymore)
New: +1 Max Spell Channel
-
Shields should more consistently block high speed projectiles
-
Added new block icon for shield block meter
