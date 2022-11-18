Rebalanced all ranged weapons:

All ranged weapons now have limited durability.

In exchange for a resource cost for their use, ranged weapons can be more powerful, so all ranged weapons have been buffed.

Bows can pick up fired arrows to recover durability

Bow powershots no longer pierce enemies, but have higher knockback

Huntress arrows now deals extra damage after bouncing

Most guns reload faster

Shotgun fires 4 pellets instead of 3 per shot

Blast Scepter no longer has a recharge time

Rocket Launcher is exactly the same as before

Sending yourself to the Pocket no longer causes self-damage, is faster and you can do it again while in the Pocket to return to your original location

Replaced the Forge Machine with a prototype for a more straight forward one

(Repairing items is temporarily not available)

You can no longer bring decks to Trials

Floor fires now spread across flammable floors, leaving the floor burnt

You can now jump-tech off of sprintbonks

Added new curses (Slow-Mo, Cold Feet, Stiffness)

Removed Curse of Sloth for being boring

Simplified curse tooltip

Curse VFX should now be more consistently visible

Added Mana Potion infusion trait:

Every 20 damage dealt, gain 1 mana. (Melee damage counts double.)

Added Teleportation Potion infusion trait:

Warp damage enemies further away on hit.

Toolkit infusion trait reworked:

Old: Recover 100% durability when repaired.

New: Recover 25% durability when leveling up.

Crystal Barrier infusion trait reworked:

Old: Chill enemies that damage you. (Removed because we don't do passive infusions anymore)

New: +1 Max Spell Channel

Shields should more consistently block high speed projectiles