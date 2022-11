Share · View all patches · Build 9970858 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 20:06:11 UTC by Wendy

This small update fixes:

a problem in the level 24, where placing the items on the board was not possible using the mouse;

other little bugs.

Thanks @Gomer for reporting the issue.

Thank you all for playing the game and for your support!

Keep posting your comments and feedback in the Community Hub!