**New level has been added to the game rounding up the White City, Secret Lab campaign to a total of 5 levels of exploration and puzzle solving:

Entrance to the lab Small assembly shop Small occupied department 4. Assembly line intake room Life-support station

We hope you enjoy the journey!**