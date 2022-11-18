Share · View all patches · Build 9970738 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

v.2.0.3 (November 18, 2022)

Added: More keybinding actions are pinnable now. They are found in the Edit > Buttons panel.

Changed: Key binding for Cycling Prefab Next/Previous is now Ctrl+Shift+] and Ctrl+Shift+[.

Improved: Tilt would activate when when no Objects or Entities were selected if Gizmo World alignment was currently set to Local.

Improved: When loading a project, it will store the directory next time file dialog is opened.

Improved: File dialog's filename for object/c3dp export(scene panel) now uses object's name..

Improved: File dialog's filenames and directories should use current project name or folder as default.

Fixed: Every time a spin gif was rendered, lines toggled back on, then took two presses of 0 to toggle them off again.

Fixed: Lines are now disabled by default when rendering movies/spinning gif.

Fixed: When importing an object prefab or cloning one, it wouldn't be clickable if skinned.

Fixed: Exporting tilesets/rendered images/spinning gif, they should now always include the file extension.

Fixed: Duplication of billboarded instances would have their original orientation overwritten.

Fixed: "Export UV Map Image" action would export UVs of tiles that were using any tileset instead of just tiles using the current tileset.

Fixed: Deleting an instance that is skinned wouldn't hide the skin if no other instances were in scene.

