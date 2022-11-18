NOW AVAILABLE - The Little Inferno: Ho Ho Holiday Expansion! (SALE AND UPDATES)

The Little Inferno Ho Ho Holiday Expansion is here! To celebrate, we're putting Little Inferno on sale for 80% off!



Return to the world of Little Inferno with an all new scary holiday story, a mysterious new character, a new catalog, new toys, new combos, and lots of new holiday content to keep you warm.

What’s in the expansion?

A scary new holiday story… something is coming!

A new holiday catalog with 20 new toys… with curious new properties.

A Mysterious new character.-

More than 50 new combos.

Infinite Yule Log. Start a fire and leave it burning with infinite logs for a cozy ambiance.

The original campaign of Little Inferno is also always available to play.

Available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian!

BUY OR WISHLIST IT HERE!





Based on popular demand, we added ACHIEVEMENTS! You're such a good shopper!

We've added an in-game language selector, in case you want to change languages in the middle of the game.

The original Little Inferno is now available in Russian, Korean, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian!

Ho Ho Hope you’re staying warm, and we’ll see you soon!

Your Friends at Tomorrow Corporation

Do you know what's even cozier than a crackling fire? A Sugar Plumps Plushie!

The SUGAR PLUMPS PLUSHIE has been funded, and is available to order now through November 27, 2022! To get one for yourself or a friend, or to learn more - visit our friends at MakeShip!