Bingus: My Beloved has Launched!

THE BLESSED RELEASE DATE IS HERE.... (NOT CLICKBAIT) (BINGUS IRL) (EMOTIONAL)

Bingus: My Beloved is available on Steam! If you are a backer, your keys will be distributed to you before the release, so be sure to keep an eye on your email for any messages from me via Kickstarter. We will be doing a giveaway for free copies of the game and stickers from the merch site, all you have to do for a chance to win is be a level 5 or above in the server. We will be announcing the winners here throughout today, tomorrow, and Sunday. We are giving away a total of 10 free copies of the game and 15 stickers! This release is the first two chapters of Bingus: My Beloved. There will be more as time allows, but we wanted to go ahead and let you guys get the first two chapters. All future chapters will be free updates for the main storyline. Please enjoy, you gremlins. Also, feel free to message me, but just know I am a little bogged down with the game stuff and law school, so it might take me a minute to reply, but I want to hear your thoughts and feedback. Also, if you find bugs, we have put a bug report form in the #bug-reporting channel. We are doing bug batch updates, but if you want to and have time to throw anything freaky you find in there, do it. Love you guys. Thank you for making this unhinged dating simulator come to life.

Also keep in mind that there may be bugs and issues with the game at this point. I apologize for the inconvenience and they will be updated ASAP! You can report them on the Steam forums here or on Discord thank you!

