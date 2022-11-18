Update 2.2.5

Hello Survivors!
We hear you and as promised, we have made some quality-of-life updates.
The update includes the following:
Additions:
-Added text "Press A to skip" for each step of Onboarding.
-Show the onboarding screen of the map and the character of choice when the player decides to redo the onboarding.
-Better onboarding user interface.
We have fixed the issues to these bugs:
-Unable to take an item from inventory with toggle grip mode.
-Can't pick up some objects with both hands: Rope, Jetski Handlebar, and Valve.
-The double notification obstructs vision at the time you discover the crank in the map "Bastille".
-Stuck behind the pallet jack in the lobby.
-In multiplayer, the jetski could not move on the map "The Cruise".
If you have found a bug or have feedback or suggestions, please join us on Discord.
Changed files in this update