Update 2.2.5

Hello Survivors!

We hear you and as promised, we have made some quality-of-life updates.

The update includes the following:

Additions:

-Added text "Press A to skip" for each step of Onboarding.

-Show the onboarding screen of the map and the character of choice when the player decides to redo the onboarding.

-Better onboarding user interface.

We have fixed the issues to these bugs:

-Unable to take an item from inventory with toggle grip mode.

-Can't pick up some objects with both hands: Rope, Jetski Handlebar, and Valve.

-The double notification obstructs vision at the time you discover the crank in the map "Bastille".

-Stuck behind the pallet jack in the lobby.

-In multiplayer, the jetski could not move on the map "The Cruise".

If you have found a bug or have feedback or suggestions, please join us on Discord.

Link: https://discord.gg/pYEUY5nHVE