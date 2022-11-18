 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Terminus VR update for 18 November 2022

Update 2.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9970433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

We hear you and as promised, we have made some quality-of-life updates.

The update includes the following:

Additions:
-Added text "Press A to skip" for each step of Onboarding.
-Show the onboarding screen of the map and the character of choice when the player decides to redo the onboarding.
-Better onboarding user interface.

We have fixed the issues to these bugs:
-Unable to take an item from inventory with toggle grip mode.
-Can't pick up some objects with both hands: Rope, Jetski Handlebar, and Valve.
-The double notification obstructs vision at the time you discover the crank in the map "Bastille".
-Stuck behind the pallet jack in the lobby.
-In multiplayer, the jetski could not move on the map "The Cruise".

If you have found a bug or have feedback or suggestions, please join us on Discord.

Link: https://discord.gg/pYEUY5nHVE

Changed files in this update

Project Terminus VR Depot Depot 1437281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link