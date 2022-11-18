Week 1 Patch - 5652

Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime has been out for a week already, and what a week it's been! We've received so much feedback from all of our players across reviews, discussions, Discord, and socials.

Our understanding from the feedback so far is that combat in general has been received well by our players and most issues were regarding the Starmap and the general flow of the game, so that's what we've been focusing on in this update. We are going to look into overhauling the Starmap experience on the long run, but these fixes should improve it in the meantime. We've also made the screen-to-screen transitions a bit more streamlined, let us know how you find the changes!

There's a full list of patch notes below, but please keep all your feedback coming! It's so valuable and we're reading every message.

Thank you,

Spiritus Games

Patch notes:

General

Control mode options (Absolute/Relative) moved to a more apparent place in the Settings menu.

The first tutorial screen now displays a hint that you can change your control mode in settings.

Starmap:

Starmap generation algorithm has been overhauled, resulting in less punishing dead-ends. Dead-ends still exist, but they don’t limit access to the boss-node, which can be approached in a more intuitive way now. Decision is now more in the players’ hands if they want to beeline for the boss, or go explore potential dead-ends.

Players now start a new run with 6 fuel instead of 5. Fuel gained from loot has been slightly reduced on realms 2 and 3.

Overall travel speed on the starmap has been made snappier.

Travel speed between visited nodes on the starmap is significantly faster now.

Teleportation on the minimap is significantly faster now.

Most screen transitions have been made quicker.

Events:

Some particularly punishing events have been removed or made more forgiving in Realm 1.

The ‘Hitchhikers’ event now gives tokens as well as a reward for delivering the Merchants to their home planet.

‘Deserter Brothers’ event (Little and Big Brother fight) can now only spawn during medium or high alert levels.

You can no longer ask for repairs AND ask for a location of a starsmithy in the ‘Stellar Farrier’ event. You have to choose one or the other.

Items:

Fixed a bug when using a Beacon-O-Mat given by the Navigator boon resulted in 0 Beacon-O-Mats in subsequent runs, until the game was restarted.

Explosive missiles are now less damaging at the edge of their area of effect.

Swarm missiles now deal equally high damage (15) in their entire area of effect. Used to deal less damage further out.

Rail Gun’s damage has been reduced to 35 (from 40) and its cooldown has been increased to 8 sec (from 4).

Malevolent Beam now does 2 damage per second for 5 seconds (from 1 dps for 6 secs)

Explosive Holo-decoy now does 20 damage (from 25) and deals equally high damage in its entire area of effect. It does not taunt enemies anymore, as stated by the item description.

Vendetta shield’s stun now lasts for 1.5 seconds (down from 3) and it does not knock back enemies anymore.

Shuriken heavy and perfect attack damage lowered to 18 and 20 respectively (from 20 and 28).

Plasma Blaster heavy damage lowered to 2x(8-10) damage down from 2x(8-17).

Shops: