Melody can now fly! (Content Update v0.5)

This Content Update adds Flying mode! Because sprinting just wasn't enough, Melody will now fly instead!

Many of you have asked for the flying from Melody's Escape 1 to come back, and I agree, "sprinting" just didn't feel intense enough for when your music explodes! So Melody now will fly at a MUCH faster speed instead, and encounter a brand new set of obstacles!

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new conent update!

Changes

The "Sprinting" track intensity mode has been reworked entirely to "Flying" mode! This comes with a new set of obstacles and a MUCH faster speed!

The "Running" intensity is now faster, and has a new running animation that is a mix between the old running and sprinting animations

Reduced the music intensity thresholds required to start joggging, running and flying. This should make flying slightly more common, and avoid some cases where Melody would walk when it didn't feel appropriate, as the music wasn't calm enough

Shortened some transitions between movement modes, and changed the "walk to run" animation.

Relaxing difficulty now has Obstacle Density set to Low, as the High density can be overwhelming for newcomers (please note that you can always use the "Custom" difficulty mode to play with Relaxing rules on a higher obstacle density!)

Bug Fixes

"Direction" input presses on gamepad now require going back to a neutral state before triggering a new press. This fixes an issue where a player would sometimes hit diagonal inputs by mistake on the Analog Stick, especially when releasing from a Held Obstacle (that would then instantly trigger a "No Obstacle" error as the game would register a new "Direction" input)

Added a small cooldown to error sound effects and text popup (to avoid an immediate secondary input obscuring the first error and doubling the sound)

Fixed the activation effect of square indicators not using the correct rotation angle in some situations

Due to music algorithm changes, all previously cached tracks will be re-analyzed again the next time that you play them.