TRYP FPV update for 18 November 2022

New patch & area in Alpine Ride

Share · View all patches · Build 9970261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! A small patch with a bit of content and a few fixes as well.

Join the community!

You want to report a bug or discuss with other players? You can find the link to the discord server
directly in the game in the main menu.

Thank you & Have fun!

NEWS:

  • Add new area in Alpine.
  • Add new race in Alpine.
  • Add new easy challenge in Alpine.
  • Add new challenges in Quarry.
  • Add new weather preset in Quarry.

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Small performance improvement for some configuration.

FIXES:

  • Fixed the challenge quarry cliffs being unplayable.
  • Fixed trees that were in the middle of races.
  • Fixed axis input multiple activation.
  • Fixed crashed plane area name.
  • Fixed an unexpected error when trying to respawn without enough space.
  • Fixed race laps number (will show 1/1 instead of 0/1).
  • Fixed some french localization.
  • Fixed an unexpected error where you spawned with a fov of 5, you will now spawn with a fov of 120 if
    something wrong happen.

