New patch & area in Alpine Ride

Share · View all patches · Build 9970261 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 20:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey! A small patch with a bit of content and a few fixes as well.

Join the community!

You want to report a bug or discuss with other players? You can find the link to the discord server

directly in the game in the main menu.

Thank you & Have fun!

NEWS:

Add new area in Alpine.

Add new race in Alpine.

Add new easy challenge in Alpine.

Add new challenges in Quarry.

Add new weather preset in Quarry.

IMPROVEMENTS:

Small performance improvement for some configuration.

FIXES: