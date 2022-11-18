New patch & area in Alpine Ride

Hey! A small patch with a bit of content and a few fixes as well.
NEWS:
- Add new area in Alpine.
- Add new race in Alpine.
- Add new easy challenge in Alpine.
- Add new challenges in Quarry.
- Add new weather preset in Quarry.
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Small performance improvement for some configuration.
FIXES:
- Fixed the challenge quarry cliffs being unplayable.
- Fixed trees that were in the middle of races.
- Fixed axis input multiple activation.
- Fixed crashed plane area name.
- Fixed an unexpected error when trying to respawn without enough space.
- Fixed race laps number (will show 1/1 instead of 0/1).
- Fixed some french localization.
- Fixed an unexpected error where you spawned with a fov of 5, you will now spawn with a fov of 120 if
something wrong happen.
